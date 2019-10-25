|
Dorothy R. Boehm, nee Langer, October 24, 2019, age 93. Late of Smith Crossing Retirement Village, formerly of Hazel Crest. Beloved wife of the late Richard Edward Boehm. Dear mother of John J. (Janet) Boehm and Richard B. (Jeannine Smith) Boehm. Cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Phil) Krabbe, Krista (Max Tenclay) Boehm, Karyn, Kimberley, Bryan, Michelle and Thomas James "TJ" Boehm. Great grandmother of Kendall and Raegan Krabbe. Served as team member in Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity International on numerous mission trips. Nurse Practitioner for the health care industry for many years. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Sunday, October 27th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lying in state at Salem Lutheran Church, 18324 Ashland Ave., Homewood, Monday, October 26 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Greenwood Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019