Dorothy Rybarski nee Zak, age 96, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Walter Rybarski. Loving Mother of Michael (Jan) Rybarski, John (Mary Kay) Rybarski, Joseph (Carol) Rybarski and Mary (Ken) Goska. Dorothy delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fond sister of the late John (late Marcella) Zak, and the late James Zak. Dorothy will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, dear friends and neighbors. A memorial mass and a celebration of Dorothy's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to DuPage Care Center Foundation, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL. 60187 or Masses for Dorothy would be greatly appreciated. Dorothy always said "you either rest out or wear out" and her loving heart wore out after 96 wonderful years. Condolences may be sent to Dorothy's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
