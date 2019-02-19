|
Dorothy S, Jaros, nee Kabat, age 92, late of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully, February 16, 2019, Loving wife of the late Matthew S. Jaros. Beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.Dear sister of the late Edwin (late Lillian) Kabat. Preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Kabat. She also leaves behind her church family and loving friends.Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home 649 E. 1 62nd St, (Rt ./l 59th St.) South Holland, IL. Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Dorothy's Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church 700 E. 1 70th St.South Holland, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery - Calumet City, IL. Forfurther information, feel free to contact 708-333-7000 or visit our onlineguestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019