Dorothy Sharlin, nee Robinson, 81, beloved wife of the late Jerry for 53 years; loving mother of Steven (Debby) Sharlin, David Sharlin and Dana Sharlin Gordon (Chris Springer); cherished grandmother of Jordan, Colby and Sydney Sharlin and Jessica Gordon; devoted daughter of the late Jack and Helen; dear sister of Vivian Bronshvag and Sondra Markim.; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Thursday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kidney Cancer Cure (kccure.org). For information or to leave condolences 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019