Dorothy (Dee) Regina Stevens, (nee Shideman), 97, passed away quietly at her residence at Lake Barrington Woods, Lake Barrington Shores, IL on Monday, August 10, 2020.
A distant descendent of pioneer Daniel Boone on her father's side Dee was born on December 20, 1922 in Hopkinsville, KY to Hazel May (Shideman) and Joseph Benedict Boone. After her divorce, Hazel May moved her children to her family home in Albion Michigan, where Dee took the last name of her maternal grandfather, George Shideman. Throughout her life, Dee was very close to her Shideman relatives, most especially her grandfather until his passing, her uncle Frederick Earl Shideman (d.), his wife Margaret (d.), and their children, Fred, Jeff, Ethel and Elizabeth.
Dee graduated from Albion High School and from Albion College. In 1948, after the death of her mother, she moved to Chicago where she served as the editor of the employee magazine of The Chicago Tribune. While there she became friends with the legendary publisher Col. Robert R. McCormick and nationally known columnists Arch Ward and Walter Trohan.
Dee married Richard Goodrich Stevens (d.) in 1951 in Ann Arbor, MI. They resided in Chicago and Glenview their entire married lives. The Stevens had three children, John Frederick, James Goodrich, and Catherine Benton, (d.). Dee's older sister, Mary Jo Shideman Tyler, and younger brother, Robert Boone, both preceded her in death.
After moving from Chicago to Glenview, Dee was active in the Northwestern University Settlement, the Glenview Public Library Association and her church, St. David's Episcopal Church, Glenview. In addition to her volunteer work, Dee loved reading, antiquing, gardening, and interior decorating. When her children were finishing high school, Dee returned to work, first for the Northwestern University Alumni Association. The most long lasting, and the job she enjoyed the most, was as a salesperson for Burberry's on Michigan Avenue, where she served several well-known celebrities visiting Chicago. After her retirement and the passing of her husband Dee loved to travel around the world, especially on Northwestern Alumni Association tours.
Mrs. Stevens is survived by her son John and his wife Louise, who reside in Bozeman, MT, and her son James and his late wife Phyllis (d.Au
gust 13) who reside in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Mrs. Stevens was proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Thomas, and Elizabeth (d.).
Interment will be in the churchyard of St. David's Episcopal Church next to her beloved husband Richard and daughter Catherine. A celebration of her life and faith will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Glenview at at as time and date to be determined.