age 84 (nee Berkin) of Buffalo Grove, peacefully passed away in Las Vegas on February 26, 2020. loving mother of Marc (Betty) and Ross nee Ira (Beth) cherished grandmother of Kyle, Cameron, Cassidy, Connor and Ryan; much loved sister of Bernard Berkin (Yvonne), Florence (the late Albert) Safron and the late Sylvia (the late Larry) Wender; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gravesite service Wednesday March 18, 11:30 AM at Shalom Memorial Park 1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights. Visitation to immediately follow, at the home of Marc and Betty Small.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020