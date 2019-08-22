|
|
With love and sadness, the family of Dorothy Suzanne Rohlicek (nee Mowery) 82, shares the news of her passing on July 31, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved Wife for 61 years of Ronald R. Rohlicek; loving Mom of Kathleen (Kevin) Ringel, Debra (Douglas) Smith and Jeffrey Rohlicek; proud Grandma of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Born in Chicago on December 5, 1936 to Sarah and Harry Mowery, she has 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She attended Senn High School, Wright Junior College and Mundelein College. Dorothy taught preschool for over 25 years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Des Plaines. Dorothy and Ron enjoyed traveling the world and spent many winters at their home in Fountain Hills, AZ. Dorothy cherished time spent with her family. She taught us how to be good, how to do the right thing, and the importance of family and respect. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered for her strength, kind heart, generous spirit and her beautiful blue eyes and smile. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with a memorial service at 2:30 PM, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Avenue, Lisle, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the , or simply be kind to someone as she would have been. Info. 630-964-9392 or www.blakelambfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019