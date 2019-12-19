Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091

Dorothy Swartz, nee Bornstein, 100. Beloved wife of the late Jesse; devoted mother of Claudia Katz, Edward (Ellen) Swartz, and the late Arthur Swartz; cherished grandmother of Leslie (Cary) Getlin, Jeffrey Swartz, Dr. Liana (Erik) Billings, and Sacha (Kevin) Krasney; proud great-grandmother of Micah and Graham Getlin, Amelie, Adele, and Noah Billings, Tybee and Olive Krasney; dear sister of the late Ann Liberman, Shirley Shaevel, Morris Bornstein, Hershel Bornstein, and Bluma Herman. Dorothy was a treasured teacher in the Chicago Public School system for many years. She was a gifted seamstress and baker- everyone will miss her rugelach and blueberry pie! She was an avid golfer and bridge player. Funeral service Friday, Dec. 20, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Enriched Living, www.centerforenrichedliving.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
