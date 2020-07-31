Dorothy Teresa Wegmann, nee Zimmermann, 99, longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Anthony J. "Tony" Wegmann. Loving mother of Wayne A. and the late Peter A. Wegmann. Cherished mother-in-law of Karen Wegmann. Dear sister of the late Dolores Westerkamp. Fond sister in law of the late Anna Savage and the late Catherine Proietto. Dorothy will be remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a member of St. Juliana Friendship Club and a Minister of Care. Recipient of the Donald J Ahearn Humanitarian Award in 2007 and the Christifideles Award in 2010. She was a Eucharistic Minister, Bereavement Minister and the sacristan for funerals at St. Juliana Church. Twenty plus year volunteer at the Amita Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago.
Visitation Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. Chicago from 5 -7 PM. Family and friends meeting Monday, 11:15 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave. (at Touhy) where Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials to the St. Juliana School Endowment Fund or Misericordia.
Due to the current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are limited to a gathering of 50. We kindly ask that you immediately exit the funeral home after briefly paying your respects to the family so that others may have the same opportunity. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Neither the family nor funeral home supply masks. Under these same rules no food or drink can be available at this time. The family understands that you may not wish to attend public gatherings at this time. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
