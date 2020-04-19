|
Dorothy Tiffany Whalley, age 87, a longtime resident of Lake Forest, Illinois and formerly of Vero Beach, Florida and Barrington Hills, Illinois passed away April 12, 2020.
Dorothy was born on February 20, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Ramer and Dorothy Tiffany. She received a BA from Indiana University in 1956 and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School in 1957. From 1956-1962 Dorothy worked at Northwestern University in both the Graduate Dental School and Law School where she served as the assistant to the Dean. After raising her children, Dorothy became a realtor in Lake Forest for 15 years. Dorothy volunteered and held leadership positions at numerous charities and organizations including The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Colonial Dames, The Cradle, Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest Caucus and the First Presbyterian Churches of Lake Forest and Vero Beach.
Dorothy was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Richard E. Whalley (2016); loving mother of Scott (Lisa) Whalley and Sharon (Bill) Pawlyshyn; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Brenten) Popiel, Megan Whalley, Kate Whalley, Whitney Pawlyshyn, Emily Pawlyshyn and Carson Pawlyshyn.
Dorothy's family would like to thank JourneyCare and the memory care staff at The Sheridan of Green Oaks for the loving and compassionate care they provided over the past three years as Dorothy courageously battled Alzheimer's.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private family interment will be held at Lake Forest Cemetery. For information – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the at www.alz.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2020