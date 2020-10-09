1/
Dorothy V. Cerda Cassin
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
92, of Lexington, KY, died Wed., Oct. 7, 2020. She was born in Chicago on July 22, 1928 to the late Raymond and Ester Passeleno Cerda.

She is survived by one son, John Michael Cassin (Michelle); four grandchildren, Kyle Cassin (Caroline), Sean Cassin (Amy Birner), James Fetta & Andrew Bishop; one great grandson, Beckham Cassin.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Andrew Cassin; her daughter, Mary Therese Bishop and sister, Carmella Marie Cerda.

Private family service.

Expanded obit at: www.coffmanfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory
315 South Queen Street
Mount Sterling, KY 40353
(859) 498-2273
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved