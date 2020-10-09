92, of Lexington, KY, died Wed., Oct. 7, 2020. She was born in Chicago on July 22, 1928 to the late Raymond and Ester Passeleno Cerda.
She is survived by one son, John Michael Cassin (Michelle); four grandchildren, Kyle Cassin (Caroline), Sean Cassin (Amy Birner), James Fetta & Andrew Bishop; one great grandson, Beckham Cassin.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Andrew Cassin; her daughter, Mary Therese Bishop and sister, Carmella Marie Cerda.
Private family service.
Expanded obit at: www.coffmanfuneral.com