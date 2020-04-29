Home

Dorothy W. Graff

Dorothy W. Graff Obituary
Dorothy W. Graff, nee Wagner. Age 96 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Donald Jr. (Linda) and Diane (Eddy) Birkenstock. Proud grandmother of Todd (Jennifer) Graff, Tracy (Brad) Young, Brittany, Edward Jr. (Sarah), George and Thaddaeus Birkenstock. Great-grandmother of nine. Private Services and Interment at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book, visit www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
