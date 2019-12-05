|
Dorothy Walsh nee Murney. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Walsh. Loving mother of Sheila (John) Cimaglia, Daniel (Carolyn) Walsh, Patrick (Jill) Walsh, Richard Walsh, Maura (Seamus Hanley) Walsh & Eileen (Gene) Curley. Cherished grandmother of John (Kellie), Michael, Brendan C.P.D, Patrick, Joseph, Martin (fiancée Bailey Wuske), Liam & Daniel Cimaglia, Kathleen & Daniel Walsh, Elizabeth, Sarah, Patrick, Mary Claire& Richard Walsh & Maeve & Hugh Curley. Dear sister of the late Mary, Edward, Rita, Genevieve, Donald, James, Robert, John & George. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Our mother's caregiver & dear Friend Mary Ann Padilla. Funeral Saturday 11 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 12 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3 pm until 9 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019