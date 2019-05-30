Home

Dorothy Weigand (94) (nee Stein) of Lombard, died Sunday, May 5. Beloved wife of the late Roy Weigand and is survived by her children, Janice (Norm) Brown, Jeanette (Chris) Erb, and Doug (AnnMarie); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews; and her late parents Henry and Marie Stein, brother Robert, and sister-in-law Carol Williams.Roy and Dorothy owned Weigand Lumber of West Chicago. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 11:30am -2:00pm in Hatfield Hall of First Church of Lombard, 220 South Main St., Lombard and a brief service will be held at 12:30pm in the adjacent historic Maple Street Chapel. Memorials to the Maple Street Chapel Preservation Society, Inc. or to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
