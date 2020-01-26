|
|
Dorothy nee Kruger Whealan passed on January 23, 2020 after a full life.
Wife of Emmett Whealan, mother of Barbara Dobney, Kelly (Brent) George, Kerry (Doug) Dowling, Patrick (Natalie) Whealan, late Edward Whealan, and Erin (Richard) Whealan Mayorga. Big Mama to Dion, Scott, Chris, Riley, Emmett, Caitlin, Kiernan, Brennan, Ryan, Eddie, Jake, Miles, & Sydney.
A master of three point pivots, doubles, and finales, Dorothy was a lifelong fashion model who knew everyone in the industry and the greater Chicago area that either sold, wore, tailored, or looked at clothes with appreciation. There isn't a runway around that her high heels did not grace. She had a passion for movies that extended into multiple extra roles sans nominations. A dedicated member of Service Club of Chicago, Beverly CC, Ridge CC, Sam's and Costco. Also a devoted member of multiple frequent flyer associations, hotel chains, and player's club memberships at casinos across the country.
Always a willing participant for mischief and fun: the stories are all true.
Visitation Monday January 27, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Kenny Brothers Funeral Home at 3600 W. 95th Street, Evergreen Park, Il. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Barnabas Church in Chicago, 10121 S Longwood Drive, Chicago. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Service Club of Chicago or the Kidney Cancer Association.... Dress code: Glamorous
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020