|
|
(nee Adamczewski), age 91. Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 surrounded by members of her loving family. Born in Chicago July 6, 1928 to the late Stella (nee Kuznicki) & Sylvester Adamczewski. Graduate of Shore High School a Chicago Business College. Dorothy was happily married to Edward Francis Reidy of Chicago for just shy of 70 years, married on November 5, 1949. Dedicated mother who raised six children; Roger, Nancy (Phillip) Teich, late Thomas, John, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Huet & Beverly (Mark) Gallo. She was a 45 year resident of Oak Lawn and Saint Linus Parish, more recently a resident of Palos Heights and Saint Alexander Parish. Proud grandmother of Michael, Rachel, Daniel, Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Christopher & Ann Marie. Cherished great grandmother of Emma & Ellie. Visitation Friday, September 20th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019