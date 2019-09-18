Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Dorothy Yvonne Reidy


1928 - 2019
Dorothy Yvonne Reidy Obituary
(nee Adamczewski), age 91. Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 surrounded by members of her loving family. Born in Chicago July 6, 1928 to the late Stella (nee Kuznicki) & Sylvester Adamczewski. Graduate of Shore High School a Chicago Business College. Dorothy was happily married to Edward Francis Reidy of Chicago for just shy of 70 years, married on November 5, 1949. Dedicated mother who raised six children; Roger, Nancy (Phillip) Teich, late Thomas, John, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Huet & Beverly (Mark) Gallo. She was a 45 year resident of Oak Lawn and Saint Linus Parish, more recently a resident of Palos Heights and Saint Alexander Parish. Proud grandmother of Michael, Rachel, Daniel, Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Christopher & Ann Marie. Cherished great grandmother of Emma & Ellie. Visitation Friday, September 20th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
