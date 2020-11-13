Dorothy Zawisza nee Majewski, age 92, of Posen passed away November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zawisza. Loving mother of Janet (George) Bender, Judy (Jan Krygowski) Zawisza, Jo-Ann Eagan, June (Joseph) Biesiada, Jill (Thomas) Gorski, Joseph (Laurie) Zawisza, Jennifer (Chris) Cochrane, and the late Joy Ochoa. Proud grandmother Kerri, Leanne, Craig, Tina, Katie, James, Michael, Joseph, Jeff, Eric, T.J., Alyssa, Zachary, Kylie, Nick, Allie, Brandon, Brianna, Brent, Brooke, Brandi, Christopher, Dottie, Matthew, and Jason; great-grandmother of 15. Visitation Saturday November 14, 2020 from 9 – 11 AM at St Stanislaus Church 14414 McKinley Ave, Posen, IL 60469. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the Parkinson Disease Research Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DZawisza
