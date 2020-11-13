1/
Dorothy Zawisza
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Zawisza nee Majewski, age 92, of Posen passed away November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zawisza. Loving mother of Janet (George) Bender, Judy (Jan Krygowski) Zawisza, Jo-Ann Eagan, June (Joseph) Biesiada, Jill (Thomas) Gorski, Joseph (Laurie) Zawisza, Jennifer (Chris) Cochrane, and the late Joy Ochoa. Proud grandmother Kerri, Leanne, Craig, Tina, Katie, James, Michael, Joseph, Jeff, Eric, T.J., Alyssa, Zachary, Kylie, Nick, Allie, Brandon, Brianna, Brent, Brooke, Brandi, Christopher, Dottie, Matthew, and Jason; great-grandmother of 15. Visitation Saturday November 14, 2020 from 9 – 11 AM at St Stanislaus Church 14414 McKinley Ave, Posen, IL 60469. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the Parkinson Disease Research Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DZawisza. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St Stanislaus Church
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPELS
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you all.
Ron & Loretta Brewer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved