Dorrian Joyce Buch, loving mother of Sandra Buch, Christine (Ray) Clark, Vicki Buch (Jim Pacey) and the late Cathy Buch. Former spouse and friend of Fred Buch; cherished companion of the late Robert Mueller; special friend to Deborah, Diana and Dawn. Visitation Tuesday, at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park, from 10:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. Procession to Elmwood Cemetery. For info www.elmsfh.com or (708) 453-1234.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.