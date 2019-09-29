|
|
Doug A. Devincent, 73, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away Sept. 22, 2019 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, Michigan. Doug was born April 18, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony and Marion (Segler) Devincent. After graduating from Schurz High School, Chicago in 1964, he attended Northeastern University earning a Bachelor's degree in Education. Doug was a top ranked athlete in varsity basketball and helped to coach others. The majority of his 35-year teaching career was spent as a physical education teacher and coached basketball and baseball at Martin Luther King High School on Chicago's southside. Doug then accepted a Dean of Student Discipline position at Best Practice High School on the westside in 2000. There he met Aiko (Koga) Boyce, art teacher, who he married in December 2010. Doug strongly believed in hard work, fairness and responsibility. He was a tall, quiet, gentle man who generously gave to others both in time and countless small gifts of appreciation. In his spare time, Doug was a skilled and imaginative craft and wood artisan. Doug is survived by his wife, Aiko Devincent; son, Robert (Tonya) Devincent; daughter, Dawn (Dave) Lajb; grandchildren: Jordan, Mason, Avery, Megan and Matthew; sisters, Diana (Dee-Dee) Devincent and Cindy (Ted) Pietruzka and former wife, Merle Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place. No Memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019