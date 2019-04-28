Home

Douglas Andrew Harwick, age 65, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. He was a Chicagoland JOAD archery coach and an avid gardener. He retired from John Crane in March 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 1:00-2:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. For more information, call (815) 436-9221 or please visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
