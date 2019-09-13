|
|
Douglas B. Mackie age 67 of Glenview; beloved husband of Casey Mackie nee Colnon; loving father of Kit (Megan) Mackie, Katie (Adam) LaVoy, Natalie (Joseph) Cruz, Madeline (Ashley) Nath and Philip Mackie; proud grandfather of Quinn, Shea, Tommy and Max Mackie, Lila and Aaron LaVoy, Alaia Cruz and Teddy Nath; dear brother of Mary Jane (Ted) Sterling, Tom (Cheryle) Mackie and Don (Judy) Mackie. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease at Northwestern Medicine, 420 E Superior, Rubloff Bldg., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, www.brain.northwestern.edu/about/giving.html. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019