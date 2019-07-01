|
Douglas Gordon, age 89, longtime active volunteer and resident of Skokie, avid life-long golfer, and U.S. Air Force and U. S. Army Veteran, Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Lois J., nee Henderson; loving father of Barbara (Joseph) De Laurier, Valerie (David) Hayes and Robert; dear grandfather of Kathryn Hayes, Gregory (Ashley) Diehl, Jessica (Michael) Karolewski, Lindsey Diehl and Viviann Badem. Services are private. Memorial contributions to a veteran's organization of your choice would be appreciated. After retirement, Douglas became a private pilot, a realtor, a graduate of the Skokie Police & Fire Academies, and a Commissioner of the Skokie Cable Commission. Douglas "never let the grass grow under his feet". Funeral info: www.habenfuneral.com and sign on-line guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 1 to July 2, 2019