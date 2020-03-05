Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022

Douglas Green


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Green Obituary
Douglas B. Green, 88, passed away on February 25, 2020. He was a long time resident of Lake Bluff and Lake Forest. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan, and children Robert (Gail) Green, Carolyn (Carl) James and James (Carla) Green. He was a loving grandfather to Eric Green, Laura (Tom) Ledwidge, Chloe Green, and Kristin, Jackie and Scott James. Brother of Judy (David) Pierson and Drury (Linda) Green. He will be missed by all. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans (MSHV), 433 S. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187 (http://helpaveteran.org). Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -