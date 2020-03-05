|
|
Douglas B. Green, 88, passed away on February 25, 2020. He was a long time resident of Lake Bluff and Lake Forest. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan, and children Robert (Gail) Green, Carolyn (Carl) James and James (Carla) Green. He was a loving grandfather to Eric Green, Laura (Tom) Ledwidge, Chloe Green, and Kristin, Jackie and Scott James. Brother of Judy (David) Pierson and Drury (Linda) Green. He will be missed by all. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans (MSHV), 433 S. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187 (http://helpaveteran.org). Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020