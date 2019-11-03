Home

Douglas John Ponsetti, "D.J.", 77; of Edgewater, formerly of the Gold Coast; former co-owner of Cushing Graphics; passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, October 31, 2019. After serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, Doug embarked upon a long and fulfilling career in the printing industry. D.J. had a heart of gold and kept many friendships from childhood and beyond. Lifelong friend and beloved husband of over 20 years to Michelle G. Penn. Devoted step-father of Justin, Suzanne, and Michael Penn; proud step-grandfather ("Papa") of Adrianna "Addy" and Justin, Jr. Dear brother of Virginia (Jim) Thurman and Marlene (the late Peter) Malcolm. Son of the late Joe Ponsetti and Joanne Strazzabosco Ponsetti. Faithful companion of Charlie and Abby the cocker spaniels. Memorial service pending. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
