Final 'Wheels Up' January 1, 2020. Douglas Arthur Klybert, 86, died peacefully Jan.1 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with family at his side. Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, he grew up in Sanborn, New York, and was a 1956 graduate of The Purdue University School of Pharmacy. Douglas owned several pharmacies in the Chicagoland area, including Douglas Drugstore in Oak Park. A lifelong pilot, Doug captained corporate jets internationally and flew commercially for American Eagle airlines out of O'Hare Airport before retiring wistfully at 60. He earned a 1981 Pilot Safety Merit Award for 1,000,000+ miles flown in command without incident. He enjoyed world traveling and antiquing with his wife Martha prior to moving to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to live near his daughter Diana. Douglas is preceded in death by his mother, Olive (Mielke) and father, Maurice Klybert. He is survived by his sister Arlene Wade, (ex-)wife of 50 years, Martha (Vacha) Klybert, daughters Lynette Hutto and Diana Klybert, grandson Kevin Plaiske, great-grandsons Jacob and Diego Plaiske, niece Paula (Wade) Scott and nephews Keith and Steven Wade. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene. Douglas will be laid to rest alongside his parents at Mount View Cemetery in Pekin, New York.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020