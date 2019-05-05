|
Douglas L. Gordon, 76, of Chicago. Beloved husband for 50 wonderful years to Rose, nee Pagani. Adored son of the late Lola and Casimir Gordon. Cherished brother to Leslie Cronkhite. Devoted son-in-law of the late Carmela Pagani. Loving brother-in-law to Joseph (Diane) Pagani and the late Lucy Cerwin. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friend and mentor to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, May 11th, 2019, 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago, until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 300 Revere Drive Northbrook, IL 60062, would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Doug's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019