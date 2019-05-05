Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas L. Gordon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas L. Gordon Obituary
Douglas L. Gordon, 76, of Chicago. Beloved husband for 50 wonderful years to Rose, nee Pagani. Adored son of the late Lola and Casimir Gordon. Cherished brother to Leslie Cronkhite. Devoted son-in-law of the late Carmela Pagani. Loving brother-in-law to Joseph (Diane) Pagani and the late Lucy Cerwin. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friend and mentor to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, May 11th, 2019, 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago, until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 300 Revere Drive Northbrook, IL 60062, would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Doug's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now