Douglas Michael Matisi, age 55, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep April 19, 2019. Born June 16, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. Resided in DesPlaines, Illinois. Cherished fiancé of Marcy Milstein Flynn. Beloved son of the late Vincent Anthony and Judith Margaret (Stone) Matisi. Dear brother of Vincent Anthony Jr., Danna Margaret (Charles F.) Wood, Hollis Stephen (Denise), Randall Frederick (Terry), and James Ervin (Theresa). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loving friend to many. Fierce patriot of America, and generous soul to all. Cremation handled by Tulip Cremation Services (844-265-0470). Memorial gathering Saturday, May 18, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Northgate Crossing Clubhouse, 200 Hudson Ct., Wheeling, Illinois. For more information, go to [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019