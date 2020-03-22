|
|
Douglas O. Weidman, 73 years, of Glencoe, IL passed away on March 18, 2020 at his home, following an extended illness. He was born June 3, 1946, in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Virginia, nee Quillen, Weidman. He was married to Judith, nee Holzman, Weidman, who survives him. They were married February 8, 1970 in Chicago, IL.
Douglas was a man of integrity, truly one of a kind; he always did the right thing even when nobody was watching. He operated his dental practice for over 25 years, creating a network of loyal clients who became great friends. When he wasn't practicing dentistry, he was busy being a hero to his wife and three sons. He loved tennis, cycling, kayaking, traveling, and going on adventures with his boys. His fun loving ways, gentle nature, sharp wit, big smile, and bright blue eyes will be terribly missed by everyone that was blessed and fortunate enough to know him.
Also surviving are his three sons, Matthew (Melissa), Bradley (Amanda Angell), and Gregory; brothers-in-law William Hamilton and Todd (Terry) Holzman; beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Claire, cousins, nieces, along with other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Hamilton.
Services will be held privately on Sunday, March 22nd, with Rabbi Steven Lowenstein, officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131(parkinsons.org) or another .
For more information, please access our website, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/wilmette-il/weinstein-piser-funeral-home/7157 Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, Skokie, IL, who handled arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020