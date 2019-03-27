Home

Douglas P. Sanders Obituary
Douglas P. Sanders, age 70, of Chicago, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away March 24, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Home. Doug was a lifelong and active Boy Scout, he was Troop #979 Committee Chairman for more than 25 years. He had a long, successful career as an insurance underwriter from which he retired. Beloved husband of 47 years to Anne Sanders; cherished father of Brian Paul (Karen) Sanders and Christina Sanders; loved grandfather of Katie and Abby Sanders and fond brother of the late Anita Sanders and Peggy Sanders.Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630. Prayers at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 processing to 11:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Constance Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago, IL 60630. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Info – 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to at www.alz.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
