Doug is survived by his wife, Peggy Walter, and his children; William Houck, Sarah Houck, and Grace Eickhoff, as well as his siblings; Rita Wilkins (Harry), Barry Houck (Donna), Ted Houck (Margaret), Michelle Gould (David), and many nephews and nieces. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Patricia (nee: Bathurst) and Leonard Houck. Doug graduated from Bennett High School in Buffalo, New York, where he was named to the All-State Football team. He was then recruited by Northwestern University, where he was an education major and a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and made many lifelong friends. Although he completed his studies in 1978, he didn't participate in graduation ceremonies until the following year, after touring the world as a bodyguard with the legendary rock band, Queen. Doug then made a career in beer, wine, and spirits sales, and with his wife, Peggy, was a proud tailgating alumnus at Northwestern. Everywhere he went, Doug was the biggest guy with the biggest heart. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston, IL 60208.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie IL 60077-1026. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary