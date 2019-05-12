Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Douglas Houck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Houck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Paul Houck

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Douglas Paul Houck Obituary
Doug is survived by his wife, Peggy Walter, and his children; William Houck, Sarah Houck, and Grace Eickhoff, as well as his siblings; Rita Wilkins (Harry), Barry Houck (Donna), Ted Houck (Margaret), Michelle Gould (David), and many nephews and nieces. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Patricia (nee: Bathurst) and Leonard Houck. Doug graduated from Bennett High School in Buffalo, New York, where he was named to the All-State Football team. He was then recruited by Northwestern University, where he was an education major and a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and made many lifelong friends. Although he completed his studies in 1978, he didn't participate in graduation ceremonies until the following year, after touring the world as a bodyguard with the legendary rock band, Queen. Doug then made a career in beer, wine, and spirits sales, and with his wife, Peggy, was a proud tailgating alumnus at Northwestern. Everywhere he went, Doug was the biggest guy with the biggest heart. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston, IL 60208.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie IL 60077-1026. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now