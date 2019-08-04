Home

Douglas W. Bell


1942 - 2019
Douglas W. Bell Obituary
Douglas W. Bell, 77 of Evanston, IL. Died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born February 15, 1942 in Chicago, IL. Loving son of the late Chester W. and Peggy L. (nèe Winterton) Bell. Beloved brother of Jack (Marie) Bell. Fond uncle of Ken Bell, Dan Bell, and Cheryl (Don) Stolarick and great-uncle of Tyler and Audrey Bell and David and Ryan Stolarick. Doug spent his entire career working at Aon. The family would like to especially thank the doctor, nurses, and staff at Hillcrest Nursing Center and Heartland Hospice for all their compassionate and caring support. In lieu, donations are appreciated in Doug's memory to the Sedol Foundation Autism Family Cares, ATTN: Ann, 18160 Gages Lake Rd., Gages Lake, IL 60030. Interment and services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
