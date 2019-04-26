|
Douglas Winslow Kelley, 57, from laryngeal cancer. Widely loved by his friends and family, Doug was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cubs, Liverpool, and Crimson Tide. He worked in numerous roles on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He is survived by his brothers Jeffrey and David; sisters-in-law Christina and Lisa; nieces Margot and Emma; and his cousin, Beth. He is preceded in death by numerous relatives including his parents, C. Winslow and Jane Kelley, and aunt, Phyllis Stare. A memorial gathering will be held 2-4 pm April 27 at Trifecta Grill, 501 Chestnut St, Winnetka IL. Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to the Lincoln Park Zoo: www.lpzoo.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019