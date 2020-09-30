Dov "Dubi" Fishel, 71. Beloved husband of Francine nee Brill. Loving father of Daphna (Mitchell) Neirick, Gilead Fishel (Jennifer Nuestro) and Carin (Jordan) Queen. Proud grandfather of Naomi and Eli. Dear brother of Hannah Fishel. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Dubi Fishel Fund for Pancreatic Cancer Research, ICRF Chicago, One Northfield Plaza, Suite 235, Northfield, Illinois 60093, https://www.icrfonline.org/donate
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com