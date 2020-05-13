Drew Martin Simmons, 31, Witty, gentle natured, incredibly loved son of Debbie Simmons (Larry Stern) and Joel Simmons (Sonya Gauthier); Devoted brother to Olivia Simmons and Cody (Stephanie) Simmons; Adored grandson of Jacquelyn Simmons Scheer (Ross Scheer) and Linda Andrews; treasured nephew, cousin and friend of many. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, a celebration of Drew's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via check to: 1.) Northwestern University, c/o Maciej Lesniak, MD, Neurosurgery Research, 676 N. St Clair, Suite 2210, Chicago IL 60611 AND/OR 2.) Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection, 24130 Shooting Star Drive, Golden, CO 80401. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.