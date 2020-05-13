Drew Martin Simmons
Drew Martin Simmons, 31, Witty, gentle natured, incredibly loved son of Debbie Simmons (Larry Stern) and Joel Simmons (Sonya Gauthier); Devoted brother to Olivia Simmons and Cody (Stephanie) Simmons; Adored grandson of Jacquelyn Simmons Scheer (Ross Scheer) and Linda Andrews; treasured nephew, cousin and friend of many. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, a celebration of Drew's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via check to: 1.) Northwestern University, c/o Maciej Lesniak, MD, Neurosurgery Research, 676 N. St Clair, Suite 2210, Chicago IL 60611 AND/OR 2.) Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection, 24130 Shooting Star Drive, Golden, CO 80401. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
May 12, 2020
Drews big heart and kind soul will be greatly missed here on earth. Im sure he is now in the loving arms of his grandmother and all his loved ones who departed before him. Our hearts go out to Debbie and family at this time of loss and grief. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. With sincere condolences and much love, The Blaha Family
Kathy Blaha
Friend
