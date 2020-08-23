1/
Drew Meintzer
Drew (Andrew) Meintzer (2.2.82)passed away suddenly August 9th. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven, and his grandparents, Lois and Willard Meintzer, and Flora and Leander Burkemper. He is survived by his parents, Rita and Paul Meintzer, his fiancé Hilary Wind, many loving aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, second cousins and more. His smile, his kindness and his loving nature will be sorely missed. Donations can be made to Orphans of the Storm in Riverwoods. Funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Church in Deerfield on October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orphans of the Storm in Riverwoods, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home website at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
