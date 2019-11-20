|
Duane B. Moore was born on December 16, 1954 in Salem, Massachusetts. He passed on the morning of November 16, 2019. Visitation hours will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4pm – 9pm. On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10am – 11am there will be a viewing followed by a service from 11am – 12pm. All will be held at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 44 S. Mill Street in Naperville, Illinois, 60540. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019