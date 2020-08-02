Duane Marlin Keeley of Elmhurst, Illinois, passed away on July 30, 2020, at the age of eighty-four with his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Andrine Barbara Keeley (Noffz) by his side. Duane was born in Houston, Texas on November 4, 1935, to Kermit Loyd Keeley and Opal May Keeley (Dearman).



An only child, Duane moved with his parents to Lubbock, TX, Rye, CO, Mills River, NC, Lombard, IL and finally to Elmhurst where he attended York High School and met his bride-to-be, Andrine. He attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago while in the United States Naval Reserve.



Duane worked for the Northern Illinois Gas Company as a graphic artist and training specialist for several decades. He was a skilled woodcarver, avid coin collector, master of dad jokes, and long time volunteer with the Elmhurst Great Western Prairie.



Duane is survived by his wife Andrine, their children Pamela (Mark), Eric (Jennifer), Paul, and Amy (Dino); grandchildren Desiree, Megan, Alexander, Emily, Samuel, and Jillian; and great grandchildren Chase, Dylan, and young Violet.





