Duane P. Uselmann age 84; beloved husband Therese "Terry" nee McKinley; devoted father of Mary (the late Joe) Garcia, Fran Uselmann, Jean (Robert) Dalleska, Carol Anne Reilly, and the late Patrick Uselmann; dearest grandfather of Helen Reilly, Mickey Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Maggie Reilly, Bridgette Spizzirri, Nicholas Spizzirri, Will Lucnik, Sam Garcia, Emily Lucnik, Madison Dalleska; cherished brother of the late Bill (the late Mae), the late Andrea (the late Ed) Kral; fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 2 PM until 8 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Monday 9:15 AM going to Our Lady of Ransom Church for 10 AM mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. He served in the Ilinois National Guard, he was an Assistant Principal at Austin and Senn High School in Chicago, proud graduate of University of Wisconsin, Plattville, WI. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020