On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Duane Thurber.
May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Duane R. Thurber, age 60 passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Survived by his wife Susan Thurber nee Suchodolski and her son Bill Slembarski; beloved son of Therese Thurber nee Sulka and the late Robert J. Thurber; dear brother of Charlene (Michael) Widmaier, Tim (Julie) Thurber, and Yvonne (Michael) Burke; fond uncle of Valerie, Scott, Jessica, Laura, Melissa, Theresa, Todd, Lindsey, and Bryan. Proud member of IBEW Local # 9. Due to Covid-19 services held will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls at 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 or go to www.donate.mercyhome.org. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.