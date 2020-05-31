Duane R. Thurber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane R. Thurber, age 60 passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Survived by his wife Susan Thurber nee Suchodolski and her son Bill Slembarski; beloved son of Therese Thurber nee Sulka and the late Robert J. Thurber; dear brother of Charlene (Michael) Widmaier, Tim (Julie) Thurber, and Yvonne (Michael) Burke; fond uncle of Valerie, Scott, Jessica, Laura, Melissa, Theresa, Todd, Lindsey, and Bryan. Proud member of IBEW Local # 9. Due to Covid-19 services held will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls at 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 or go to www.donate.mercyhome.org. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 29, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Duane Thurber.
May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved