|
|
Dudley D. Malone, 88, of Sanibel Island , FL., and formerly of Geneva, IL., passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family Friday, August 2, 2019. Dudley was born on March 19, 1931 in Chicago, the son of Dayle and Helen Malone.
He is survived by his four children, eldest son, Dayle, (Barbara), Diana Poplstein , Dudley ( Kristin ) and Dorothy Hemming ( Seth). He is preceded in death by high school sweetheart and love of his life Delores ( Ryan ) his loving wife of 54 years and a brother Gerald.
Dudley was the proud Grampa of Kristen Bennington ( Joseph), Dan Poplstein ( Courtney) , Charlie Poplstein ( Elaine), Caitlin Torres ( Danny), Emma Rivera ( Luis), Drew Malone, Michael Malone, Neville Hemming,Owen Hemming and Nadine Hemming and all of his nine beautiful great grandchildren: Kylie, Jacob, Lillia, Charlie, James, Luke, Claire, Hunter and Skylar.
Dudley attended South Shore High School in Chicago and graduated from University of Colorado. He began his career working in the fuel oil business and later co-founded Liquid Container Company in West Chicago. He served as board member of First National Bank of Geneva and a trustee of Delnor Hospital.
After he retired, he and Delores enjoyed spending summers in Northern Michigan, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Dudley was an accomplished pilot who flew various aircraft for over 40 years. He also played tennis and golf and always enjoyed boating and fishing with his grandchildren in Florida.
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to his personal caregiver Tom Greising and the entire healthcare team at Cypress Cove in Fort Myers, Florida.
There will be a visitation service starting at 2 pm before the beginning of the funeral service at 3 pm for Dudley at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 West State St. Geneva, Illinois on Tuesday August 13. A private burial will follow. After the service the family is inviting friends to join in a celebration of life at St. Charles Country Club starting at 5 pm the same day.
Donations can be made in his name to Cypress Cove Scholarship Fund 10200 Cypress Cove Drive, Ft. Meyers FL 33908 or of Illinois 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. #800, Chicago IL 60631. Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home Geneva. 630-232-7337
To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019