Dwain Schoonover
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Dwain E Schoonover. Beloved husband of Arlene and the late Mary Ellen Schoonover. Loving father of Leigh Ann (Ron) Rossi, Sandra G (Brian) Coughlin and Patricia (Michael) Cozzi. Fond grandfather of Stephanie (Derek) Pedersen, Erin Rossi, Sean, Taylor (Kelli) and Matthew Coughlin; Michelle (Shane) Buckler and Mary Cozzi. Dear great grandfather of Claire and Emma Pedersen and Maeve Coughlin. Fond brother of Avril (Del) Beattie. Visitation Monday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Coglianese Funeral Home 7508 S County Line Rd (One block south of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 AM at Funeral Home. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E Ogden Ave. Suite 111 Hinsdale, IL 60521. Funeral info 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
