Dwight A. Gramm, age 86, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Ruth C., nee Corns; dear father of James, M.D. (Cynthia), Dwight A. II, and Michael (Cammie); loving grandfather of James, Luke, Noah, Elisabeth, Matthew, and Zachary Gramm and the late Michael Crissman; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering, Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Private Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.A.R.E. (Community Animal Rescue Effort), P.O. Box 691, Skokie, IL, 60077. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019