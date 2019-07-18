Dwight Thomas Miller was born February 25, 1950, in Gary, Indiana to parents, Paul and Demetria Miller. He gave his life to Christ at an early age, attending Galilee Baptist Church and later St. Timothy Community Church. He attended Carver, Beckman, and graduated from Horace Mann in 1968. Dwight chose a career, FIREFIGHTING, to serve his beloved community. Firefighting is a selfless and dangerous job. Yet, he dedicated half of his life to this career and retired after more than 30 years. His winning smile and fund of knowledge was also present in service at Broadway Auto Parts, and car wash, Auto Spa. Finally, he served as a precinct committeeman in Emerson, and as a member of the Gary United Retired Firemen and Policemen Association. He was preceded in death by father, Paul Miller, mother Demetria Miller – Darling and brother, Hughes Miller. He is survived by brothers Walter Miller, Paul Miller, Jr., and Robert Miller.



This loving father leaves to cherish, his legacy, six children: Dr. Chantal Walker (Roland); Attorney Kelly Horne (Willie) and April Miller, children of Sharon Willis, Brittany Miller, child of the late Jennifer Traylor, Monique Miller and Devon Miller, children of Catherine Washington; Five grandchildren: Mya Johnson, Caitlyn Walker, Alexis Cloud, Bailee Horne, and Skylar Johnson; nieces, nephew, and a host of family and friends. Visitation Saturday July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Clark Road M.B. Church 2841 Clark Road. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.