Dyesebel "Belle" Villamor Magsino passed away on September 19, 2020 at 1:47am in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. She is survived by her daughter, Raquel, and son-in law, Vincent; her son, Reuben, and her daughter-in-law, Victoria; her grandchildren, Maximilian, Vivianna, Lygaia and Isaac; and her siblings, Delia, Ernesto, Estella, Enrico, and Errol. She was 67 years old.



Belle was born in the City of San Juan in Metro Manila on January 22, 1953. From the very beginning, Belle exhibited a fierce and fiery disposition that she used to defend herself and her loved ones from bullies and the like. She would never lose this fierce personality even in her golden years.



Belle graduated from Victorino Mapa High School and went on to attend University of Santo Thomas, but her college studies were stalled when she took the opportunity to emigrate to the United States in 1977. She moved to Oak Park, Illinois and would later receive her American citizenship.



Belle would marry Rogelio Magsino and move to Southern California. After 11 years of marriage and two kids, she divorced her husband. She continued to live in Southern California until the early 2000's, when she moved back to the Chicago Area. She would work at several small and large companies in the Chicago Area until settling at La Rabida Children's Hospital. She worked at La Rabida for 12 years until her retirement in 2016.



The last years of her life were spent living in the Philippines and visiting America to see her grandchildren and family. She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother, a generous sister, and a pious daughter and although will be greatly missed will live eternally in memory and spirit.





