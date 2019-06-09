Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
715 N. Carlton Ave
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Alice Logan


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Alice Logan Obituary
Alice E. Logan, 93, of Wheaton, IL was born on January 9, 1926 and died May 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sat, June 15, at 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187, with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton Music program, or the Cottey College music program, 1000 W. Austin, Nevada, MO 64772. For more information and a full obituary, please visit Hultgrenfh.com or call 630-668-0027
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now