|
|
Alice E. Logan, 93, of Wheaton, IL was born on January 9, 1926 and died May 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sat, June 15, at 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187, with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton Music program, or the Cottey College music program, 1000 W. Austin, Nevada, MO 64772. For more information and a full obituary, please visit Hultgrenfh.com or call 630-668-0027
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019