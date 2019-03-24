|
On March 2, Bruce passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a one of a kind, free-spirited and fiercely independent man who loved a good book, a fine scotch and the tasty waves of a waterfront. Born in 1940 to Ernie and Flossie Mae (Smith) Karner, he was raised above the Belmont Ave. family bakery. He was always a proud Chicagoan until he escaped winters to the Carolinas in 1990. Bruce is survived by his son, Todd Karner (Julie Babetch); sister LaVarr (the late Norman) Redd, and former spouses, Barbara Green and Janet Ficken Karner. In his honor, share a toast, and put some good back in the world with a small donation to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019