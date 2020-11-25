BATAVIA-E Charles Miller (Chuck) 91 passed away November 22, 2020. He became an electrical apprentice with IBEW local union 117. In 1962 he started E. Charles Miller Electric Co. which he operated for 30 years in Elgin.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Ann (Coulombe), his children: Andrew (Marianne), Sylvia (John), Theresa (Tom), Norman (Julie), Kathleen (Rod) and Vincent (Mary) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W Fabyan Pkwy, Batavia, IL, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main St. Batavia, IL, or the Salvation Army.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, November 27 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E Main St, St. Charles, IL. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 28, at Holy Cross Catholic Church Batavia, Father Romeo Pavino officiating.
To view the Funeral Service Via Zoom Meeting please go to the Zoom website, click join a meeting, and use meeting ID: 964 1323 3546 and Pass Code: Miller
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
