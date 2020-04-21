|
|
Cole Nelson (March 1953 - April 2020) was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He passed away in the hospital in Cypress, TX. Cole is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Debbie Nelson; his daughter, Nicole Kidd and son-in law, Dan Kidd; his son Greg Nelson, and daughter-in-law, Emma Gould; his two darling granddaughters, Lillian Kidd and Annelise Nelson; and his sister Sidney Nelson-Hunt.
He was a chemical engineer and an MBA. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business. He worked for UOP for 27 years in various capacities and had planned to retire from Merichem this year. He taught his kids a lot, supported his family in whatever they wanted to try, and had a quick, sarcastic sense of humor. Cole was very loved and he will be deeply missed by his family. Should friends desire to do so, any remembrances may be made in the form of donations to Girls Who Code.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020