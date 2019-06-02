Chicago Tribune Obituaries
E. Honey Kugler, age 92, beloved wife of the late Fred Kugler; loving mother of Benjamin (Judy) Kugler, Deborah (Rob Ostrov) Kugler, Edward (Randi) Kugler, Sandra (Ira) Bornstein, and Lawrence (Tracie) Kugler; adored grandmother of Brad (Gina), Todd (Nikki), Todd (Rosie), Paul (Dawn), Ryan (Michelle), Brooke (Vini), Logan, Rachel, Owen, Lillian, Josh (Rachael Israel), Adam (Rachel), Aaron (Candace), Jordan, Erica, David, and Zachary; proud great grandmother of Lily, Ethan, Liam, Taylor, Jake, Remy, Emmery, Avram, Amari, Bode, Asher, Max Jordan, Margot, Ellie, Jonah, Micah, Sasha, and Mila; devoted daughter of the late Raymond and the late Pearl Platt; dear sister of Marci (Kevin) Platt Searcy, Dennis (Connie) Platt, and Joe Platt; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, Section C, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Am Shalom, Kugler Education Fund, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022 or PAWS Chicago, www.pawschicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
