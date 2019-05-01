Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
11900 S. Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL
E Laverne Gothberg Collins Obituary
E Laverne Gothberg Collins, age 92, at rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Collins (2013); dear brother, Ken (Laverne) Faye; nephew, Michael Collins; niece, Joan Gothberg; cousins, Patrick (Michelle) O'Donovan, Sue (Rick) Rodriguez, Francis O'Donovan, Rev. Father Martin O'Donovan; and joining her friend, the late Peg O'Donovan. Family and friends may gather for a Graveside Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 11900 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
